A Milam County grand jury found law enforcement officers were justified in the shooting death of a suspect during a May 11 shooting that also resulted in the death of an officer.

Rockdale Police Department Officer Stephen Wall, Detective Justin Anastasiades and Cameron Police Department Lt. Antony Maskunas were found to have been justified in the death of suspect Albert Rafael Acosta, 29, according to the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.

During the altercation, Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse, 39, was killed.

At around 10:55 p.m., Cameron police said they responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of N. Travis Street in Cameron. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she had been shot in the neck by her spouse, later identified as Acosta.