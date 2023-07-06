A College Station man has been charged for the May burglary of the First Baptist Church on Cambridge Drive in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Ryan Austin Reilly, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building.

Police said that on May 11, Reilly allegedly entered the First Baptist Church, after it had accidentally been left unlocked, and stole 11 electronic devices valued at nearly $6,000.

Officers were able to connect Reilly to the crime after finding out via LeadsOnline, a website for law enforcement that shows transactions nationwide, that he had sold three iPads shortly after the alleged burglary took place, police said.

Burglary of a building other than a habitation is a state jail felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years and a fine of $10,000.