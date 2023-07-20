A Stephenville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving a car that police had identified as stolen, according to the Texas A&M University Police Department.

Jeremiah Lynn Willson, 46, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after an officer’s license plate reader identified the plate as matching a vehicle reported as stolen out of Austin, police said.

After initiating a traffic stop, officers said the vehicle had damage to the steering wheel column and a USB plug had been inserted into the ignition in order to bypass the need for a key.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are prone to possibly being stolen in such a manner and recommend that owners have their vehicles fixed for free by their dealers.

Police said the rear passenger window appeared to have been broken and glass fragments were found on the floorboard.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Willson is being held under a $10,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.