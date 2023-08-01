A man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening a mechanic with a knife, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Jason Manahan, 43, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

At around 10:17 a.m. police said they received a report from a man stating that Manahan had threatened him with a knife after Manahan had completed yard work for the man. During the yard work, police said Manahan’s dog was left under a tree and had gone missing.

According to the officer’s interview with the victim, Manahan became aggressive and pulled a knife on the victim accusing him of having stolen the dog.

While police were on scene, officers said Manahan approached them in a hostile manner and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Manahan admitted to having pulled out the knife and said he had hidden it in a bush, according to police.

Officers said they recovered the knife and placed Manahan under arrest.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Manahan is being held under a $38,452 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.