A Lubbock man pled guilty of forcing a woman into prostitution, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Scott, 52, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated promotion of prostitution, according to the attorney’s office.

On March 27, 2020, Scott was arrested in a College Station hotel after a woman contacted 911 and reported that her daughter called her and said she was being assaulted by Scott, the attorney’s office said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found two young women who said that they have been forced to travel across Texas and engage in sexual acts for money, according to the attorney’s office.

Aggravated promotion of prostitution is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and the attorney’s office said Scott will be registered as a sex offender following his time in prison.