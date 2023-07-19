A Bryan man was sentenced to 40 years in prison last Thursday for assaulting his then-girlfriend in November 2020, causing an hourslong standoff with police, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Lonnie Fields, Jr., 35, was convicted last week of assault family violence with a previous conviction, the DA’s office said.

According to the DA’s office, on Nov. 2, 2020, a friend of the victim told the College Station Police Department that the victim had been abused by Fields, the victim’s then-boyfriend.

At the time, Fields had open warrants for burglary of a habitation and for assaulting a different victim, the DA’s office said.

After receiving the report, officers said CSPD responded to the address the victim’s friend provided where Fields attempted to flee before beginning a several-hour standoff with police. Throughout the standoff, the DA’s office said he repeatedly texted the victim attempting to apologize.

Fields' criminal history was used during the punishment phase of the trial in which jurors were informed that Fields had previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child, had served multiple prison sentences for assaulting additional women and had assaulted a sheriff’s deputy in the Brazos County Jail.

The DA’s office also said Fields stalked multiple ex-girlfriends and assaulted their friends and neighbors while on parole for his previous sentence.

Assault family violence with a previous conviction is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, however, Fields pleaded guilty to two enhancements and agreed to lifetime protective orders for the victims. This, along with the additional assault charges, resulted in the 40-year sentence, according to Brazos County Jail records.