On Friday, a Leander man was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to solicit sex from minors online, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Arnold Elkins, 58, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2018, after chatting online for two days with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to the district attorney’s office.

The attorney’s office said Elkins traveled to Bryan on that day where he reserved a hotel room before attempting to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Upon arriving at the meeting locations he was arrested by officers who had been investigating him.

Solicitation of a minor is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.