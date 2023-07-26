A Houston woman was arrested near College Station on Monday for possession of several illegal drugs in various amounts, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Darcionne Marie Davis, 37, was charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to police.

Officers said police pulled over Davis on Texas 6 around 7:45 p.m. near Nantucket Drive and found the following substances in her vehicle: a used methamphetamine pipe, two bags of powder cocaine, two bags of methamphetamine, one bag of crack cocaine, four bags of marijuana, one bag containing a single Xanax pill and one digital scale.

The manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 1 is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Davis is being held under a $21,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.