On Friday, the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office charged two suspects with murder following an investigation of a suspicious death on Pleasant Hill Road in Bryan.

On Saturday, a probable cause statement released by the sheriff’s offices stated that the murder and subsequent robbery of 41-year-old Brandon Hall were planned beforehand, according to police.

Nariah Frances Reeves, 20, was charged with murder, theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation, according to Brazos County Jail records. A juvenile also was arrested and charged in relation to the murder and robbery.

According to officers, Reeves was arrested on Aug. 10 on outstanding warrants in Hearne and transported to the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office for interrogation.

During the interrogation, police said Reeves first told officers that she and the juvenile were shooting guns outside on the night of Aug. 1-2 and that the juvenile had accidentally shot Hall after being startled by Hall’s unannounced approach.

However, once police said they confronted Reeves with text evidence displaying that she had asked the juvenile on multiple occasions to kill Hall, officers said she admitted that the plan was to murder Hall and then rob him of his guns and money.

Police said that Reeves also admitted to orchestrating the plan and that no one other than herself and the juvenile were involved.

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Theft of a firearm is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Reeves is being held under a $400,000 bond according to jail records.