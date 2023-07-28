Four men were arrested Thursday in the 8000 block of Texas 6 for allegedly stealing over $21,000 from several different ATMs across state lines, according to the Houston Police Department.

Stanley Varner, 25; Johnathan Euegen Walker, 37; Devon Ross Williams, 26; and Travoin Wright, 26, have all been charged with theft of property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to police, on July 25, officers from the Houston Police Department were informed by officers from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office in Georgia that a rental car used in an ATM theft in Georgia had been returned to a rental location in Houston.

The vehicle and license plate were put into the system and police said they received several hits on the vehicle traveling north toward the Texas/Oklahoma border and several hits in Wichita, Kansas, from July 25-27.

Upon contacting the Wichita Police Department, officers said that Wichita police were investigating an ATM theft that had occurred at around 3:39 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the suspects had used the “hook and chain” method with a stolen F-250 to force open the ATM and steal around $20,000. The rental vehicle also was observed to be at the location during the crime.

Between 1 and 2 p.m. Thursday, the rental vehicle was identified traveling back through Texas and police said they believed it was heading back to Houston. At 4 p.m. the vehicle was stopped at the 8000 block of Texas 6 by the Bryan Police Department and the occupants were placed under arrest after large amounts of money were found on the suspects and within the vehicle.

Theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

However, stealing property from an ATM can be a second-degree felony regardless of the amount and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

All four men are being held under separate $50,000 bonds according to jail records.