Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has become eligible for release from the Bryan Federal Prison Camp almost two years earlier than her original sentence, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes, 39, was originally sentenced to serve more than 11 years and three months at a minimum security federal prison in Bryan after being convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy for her involvement in the failed Theranos startup. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, however, her expected release date has been moved up by almost a year and a half to December 29, 2032.

Reportedly Holmes received her eligibility for good behavior during the first six weeks of her sentence and is now on track to be released shortly before her 49th birthday, according to the Associated Press.