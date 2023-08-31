A Houston man convicted of manslaughter was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for the death of two people in Bryan in 2018, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Bowers, 38, admitted he had been distracted watching videos while driving when he struck and killed Charles and Madora Swist, according to the district attorney’s office.

On the night of Nov. 2, 2018, Madora ran out of gas on the south side of College Station on Texas 6 after missing her exit. Her father, Charles, arrived shortly after with a gas tank to refuel her car. Bowers struck and killed both of them as Charles poured gas into the tank of his daughter’s car, according to the district attorney’s office.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said that Bowers admitted to having been distracted by his phone causing him to not see the vehicles or the two victims.

According to the district attorney’s office, both Charles and Madora had pulled their cars off onto the side of the road and both had their hazards and headlights activated at the time of the crash.