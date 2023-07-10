The Brazos County Commissioners Court will take action Tuesday on approving early voting locations, election day voting locations and early voting hours, according to the public meeting agenda.
Consideration to approve the locations will take place as part of the first agenda items for the court's weekly meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom in the County Administration Building, 200 Suite 106 in Bryan. The meeting also will be live-streamed at facebook.com/Brazoscountytx. The court will allow time for citizen input and concerns.
The recommended list of early and election-day locations was proposed June 28 by Brazos County’s Vote Center Review Committee, but will only become official once the court approves them.
The six proposed early locations, 24 proposed election-day locations and early voting hours are below: