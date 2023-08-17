The Brazos County Commissioners Court reviewed the pre-proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget presented by the Brazos County Budget office during a Thursday workshop at the Brazos County Administration Building.
In the pre-proposed budget, which is only a recommendation and starting point for the court, the county’s total general fund expenditures will be 16% less then the FY 23 adopted budget, according to the budget office. This would be an increase of $28,483,356 compared to the 2023 budget and would be $64,867,383 more than the FY22 actual budget.
The budget office also suggested adding an additional 11 positions out of 22 requested positions throughout the county’s various departments.
The next workshop meeting will be at 2 p.m. Monday.