A Navasota man was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing a vehicle in College Station in June, according to the College Station Police Department.

Tony Jermaine Bolden, 20, was already in the Brazos County Jail on an unrelated incident when he was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

According to police, at around 11:09 p.m. June 2, officers responded to a report of a missing vehicle that had been taken after it was left running outside the home without the keys in it. Several bikes were also found left outside the residence.

After the vehicle’s description and license plate were entered into the system, police said they received a hit matching a vehicle in Navasota.

Officers said the vehicle was identified on video surveillance footage at a Circle K in Navasota where the suspects, later identified as Bolden and two minor co-defendants, were seen emptying out the vehicle.

A photo of the bikes left at the residence where the crime originally occurred was posted on social media by the victims and police said this ultimately helped officers identify Bolden and the minors involved in the theft.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Bolden is being held under a $38,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.