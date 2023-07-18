The College Station Police Department reported Tuesday it charged one of its officers after receiving a report the officer allegedly stole money from a person he had arrested.

De’Kedrick Anderson, 23, was terminated Monday and charged Tuesday with theft as a public servant valued between $100 to $750, the department said.

Police said that Saturday morning, the reporting citizen told officers that Anderson had stolen half of a subject’s money while they were being processed.

Upon receiving the report, officers said the on-duty supervisor began an investigation into the claim and was able to retrieve evidence that Anderson was involved in the alleged theft.

Theft as a public servant is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of 1 year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Anderson is being held on a $4,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.

In a public statement released via Twitter, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said they are ashamed that one of their own officers would commit such an offense and that his actions do not represent the department as a whole.

“We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of Anderson,” Couch said in the statement. “We understand that the actions of Anderson can erode the trust citizens hold for our department. Be assured that Anderson will be held accountable for his actions. … We will not tolerate this sort of behavior against our citizens nor will we allow the honest and hard-working men and women of our department to be overshadowed by his actions.”