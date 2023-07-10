College Station man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for the attempted stabbing of a family member in 2022, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Coty Lohse, 38, was arrested on June 23, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a neighbor reported to police that the victim was outside their apartment calling for help, the DA’s office said.

The victim told police that Lohse had held a knife against her neck after he refused to leave her apartment, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office also said that Lohse was charged with another count of assault while in prison after starting a reportedly unprovoked fight.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years.