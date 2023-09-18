Man allegedly struck roommate with sword

A College Station man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly striking his roommate with a katana following a verbal altercation that had turned physical, according to the College Station Police Department.

Jordan Aazan Ahmed, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brazos County Jail records.

At around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to a report of a civil disturbance at The Woodlands of College Station Apartments where they made contact with Ahmed.

Ahmed told officers that he had arrived home after work to discover that his roommate had invited friends over without telling him and had left trash out, according to police.

Officers said Ahmed admitted to verbally arguing and then physically fighting with his roommate but did not admit to striking him with the katana — a long, single-edged sword generally used by Japanese samurai — instead saying that his roommate had taken it.

After speaking with Ahmed, the police said they talked to the roommate who said that they had begun fighting over him having friends over and that Ahmed had grabbed his katana from his dresser and then struck the roommate over his right eye.

According to police, the roommate then said that he was able to grab the katana by the blade, because it was dull, and threw it down the stairs.

The roommate had a visible laceration above his eye, according to officers.

Assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Ahmed is being held under a $10,000 bond, according to police.