A College Station man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly attempting to evade police in a stolen vehicle, according to the College Station Police Department.

Ashton Lee Hernandez, 18, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000, and evading arrest with a vehicle and under a prior conviction.

At around 4:20 a.m., police said they received a report of a stolen Dodge Charger after the victim reportedly had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. At around 4:45 a.m., officers identified the vehicle heading North onto Holleman Drive South and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle until police said Hernandez collided with the barrier, veered across the road and struck a light pole at the intersection of Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Officers said Hernandez then began running but was ultimately placed under arrest and taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital where he admitted to hospital staff that he had wrecked the vehicle on purpose in order to avoid going to jail.

The vehicle’s engine ultimately caught fire after the wreck which totaled the estimated $30,000-plus vehicle, according to police.

Criminal mischief valued between $30,000 and $150,000 is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle with a prior conviction are state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Hernandez’s bond is not yet posted at the time of publication, according to Brazos County Jail records.