A College Station man was arrested Wednesday after making numerous non-emergency calls to 911, threatening public safety telecommunicators and threatening to kill a police officer and his family, according to the College Station Police Department.

Macey Joseph Wallace Jr., 63, has been charged with seven counts of obstruction or retaliation and one count of silent or abusive calls to 911, according to Brazos County Jail Records.

Police said that 911 operators began receiving repeated non-emergency calls from Wallace on Wednesday, and that he became verbally upset when he was told to only contact 911 for emergencies.

Wallace then began contacting local public safety telecommunicators calling them vulgar names and using a variety of profane words, according to officers.

Following this, police said they began answering phone calls from Wallace to confront him about the statements he had made.

After being confronted, Wallace then threatened to kill the responding officer and the officer’s family, according to police.

Obstruction or retaliation against a public servant is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Silent or abusive calls to 911 is a class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.

Wallace is currently being held under a $193,000 bond, according to jail records.