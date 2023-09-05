A College Station man was arrested early Tuesday morning on warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a social media post by the College Station Police Department.

Marvin Len Johnson, 57, was also charged with one count of indecency with a child and is currently being held under a $250,786 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.