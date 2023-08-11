A College Station man was arrested Wednesday for running a stop sign and hitting a bicyclist, according to the College Station Police Department.

Triston Darious Clark, 24, was charged with causing a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian/road user in a crosswalk.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, police said they responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of University Oaks Boulevard and Munson Avenue.

In a series of tweets, the CSPD said that the victim, a 23-year-old male, received serious bodily injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Causing a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian/road user in a crosswalk is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and $10,000 fine if the victim suffers serious bodily injury.

Clark was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.