A College Station man was arrested Thursday night after attempting to drive away from officers, according to the College Station Police Department.

Eric Paul Robinson, 45, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, police said.

At around 6:43 p.m., police said officers responded to a report from someone stating that they were being followed by another car.

Upon arriving at the intersection of Munson Avenue and Francis Drive, police said they saw the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. As soon as the officer began to exit his car, police said Robinson reversed suddenly and then drove into a yard while attempting to turn around.

Robinson then exited his vehicle and was placed under arrest, police said.

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of two years.

Robinson is being held under an $8,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.