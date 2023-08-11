A College Station man was arrested July 12, after he allegedly threw lit fireworks at police officers, according to a Bryan Police Department probable cause statement released Friday.

Neiman Lamar Drones, 20, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and unlawful use of fireworks among several other charges, according to police.

On July 4, police said officers responded to a report of fireworks being set off within the city limits in the 1500 block of Military Drive. When police arrived at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Military Drive, two individuals allegedly began firing and throwing fireworks and mortar shells at the officers as they attempted to exit their car.

Before they left the area, as instructed by command, police said one officer was hit with a motor shell and received burns on his stomach, hand, thigh and knee.

On July 6, police said they received a video of the assault from a resident that showed a suspect throwing fireworks at the patrol car.

On that same day, while officers were monitoring jail calls at the Brazos County Detention Center, police said they heard two inmates talking about how Drones had hit one of the officers.