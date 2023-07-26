A College Station man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly beat another man and threatened the man’s wife with a box cutter, according to the College Station Police Department.

Fernando Hernandez, 43, was charged with assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine, police said.

According to police, officers received a report around 3 p.m. that Hernandez had assaulted a man following a verbal altercation regarding Hernandez’s renovation work to the man’s apartment. Hernandez began hitting the man multiple times with a closed fist causing visible injury to the victim’s shoulder, according to police.

Hernandez attempted to follow the victim outside but was blocked by the victim's wife who had filmed the assault on her phone, police said. Hernandez then allegedly pulled out a box cutter, and police said he attempted to strike the victim’s wife with it to make her move out of the way.

Officers said Hernandez also allegedly threatened to kill the victim if police were called.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Hernandez is being held under a $43,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.