A Caldwell man was arrested in Bryan early Thursday on seven outstanding warrants, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Cruz Olalde, 18, was charged with nine different offenses including three counts of burglary of a vehicle, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of credit card or debit card abuse.

Officers said that at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Olalde was arrested in the 1500 block of Rock Hollow Loop for failure to identify with the intent of giving false information after police recognized him as having multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Of the nine charges, the theft of a firearm and the abuse of a credit or debit card are both state jail felonies each of which carries a maximum sentence of two years and a fine of $10,000.

Olalde is currently being held on a $66,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.