On Sunday, the Burleson County Commissioners Court enacted a burn ban for the entire county.

According to the order, the burn ban will remain in effect for 90 days unless the court terminates the restrictions at an earlier date.

The order also states that all outdoor burning, including the burning of trash, brush and open campfires, is banned. However, burning bans related to public health and safety, such as firefighter training, are permitted.

Failure to comply with the order is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500, according to the order.