A Bryan woman was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a neighbor and threatening them with a knife, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Andrea Dee Moore, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while allegedly being under the influence of illegal drugs, police said.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle in Bryan.

The reporting victim told police that Moore had approached her holding a metal pole and became increasingly aggressive, officers said. The victim said Moore then chased her for about 100 feet before the victim turned around and attempted to defend themselves at which point Moore bit their hand.

The victim told police that Moore then pulled a kitchen knife from her waistband and threatened to stab the victim.

Officers then began searching for Moore and found the metal pole and knife in her apartment before locating her in the 3100 block of Finfeather Road, police said.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Moore is being held under a $30,000 bond according to Brazos County Jail records.