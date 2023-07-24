A Bryan minor was arrested Friday night for possession of various illegal drugs and a stolen weapon, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The suspect, who is under 18, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount less than 200 grams but more than 4 grams, possession of marijuana in an amount less than 5 pounds but more than 4 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Brazos County Jail records.

At 8:04 a.m. Friday, police said officers responded to a report that a man had fired a gun into the air while sitting in the parking lot at the College Main Apartments.

Upon arriving at the apartment complex, police said they put on their shooter vests and armed themselves before approaching the vehicle in which the suspect was sitting.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found two gallon-sized Ziplock bags of marijuana, a weapon that was later confirmed to have been stolen out of Houston, and four grams of methamphetamine, along with various other drug paraphenalia.

Possession of marijuana and methamphetamine in those quantities are both state jail felonies punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The suspect is being held under a $28,500 bond, according to jail records.