A Bryan man was arrested early Friday after he had allegedly threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s house and then caused a minor fracture to an officer’s ankle during his arrest, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Daniel Ray Burgess, 32, was charged with assaulting a public servant, a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, resisting arrest and violating his protective order, according to Brazos County Jail records.

At around 1:50 a.m. Friday, police said they responded to a report from the victim that her ex-boyfriend had broken the window of her residence and told her he would burn it down before the police arrived.

Police said Burgess also admitted to having lived at the residence for several weeks despite knowing he was not allowed within 300 feet of his ex or her residence due to a prior protective order.

While being placed under arrest, police said Burgess resisted and caused an avulsion fracture to the tip of an officer's medial malleolus.

Assault of a public servant and violating protective order two or more times within 12 months are both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Burgess was released Sunday under a $39,000 bond, according to jail records.