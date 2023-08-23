A Bryan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, after being on the run from authorities for almost five years, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis Marroquin, 49, was also convicted of two counts of prohibited sexual contact and received an additional 20-year sentence, according to the district attorney.

On Oct. 6, 2017, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the defendant’s mother stating that she had found inappropriate photos of her daughter on Marroquin’s phone, who was her husband at the time.

The district attorney’s office said the victim had been abused since at least elementary school and that Marroquin had told her that her family would have no money and God would punish her if she told anyone.

Marroquin then went into hiding until Aug. 31, 2022, when he was arrested by authorities, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said that Marroquin’s 30-year sentence is required to be served in full and that he will not be eligible for parole.