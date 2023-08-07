A Bryan man was arrested Sunday for entering an apartment without permission and assaulting a victim, according to the College Station Police Department.

Jerry Wayne Morris Jr., 33, was charged with criminal trespass and assaulting a family member by impeding their breathing, officers said.

On Friday, at around 10:25 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Luther Street.

According to officers, the reporting party, later identified as Morris’s girlfriend, said that Morris had choked her following a verbal argument.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said Morris had already left out of fear that he would be arrested.

On Saturday, at 10:12 p.m., police said officers responded to the same apartment after receiving a report of a civil disturbance.

Upon arriving, police said Morris fled the scene but later reappeared at the apartment at 11:40 p.m. where he was placed under arrest.

Evading arrest detention with a prior conviction is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Assault of a family member by impeding their breathing is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Morris is also being charged on 12 prior warrants, including three other counts of trespassing and one count of burglary of a habitation, and is being held under a $257,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.