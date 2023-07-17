A Bryan man was arrested Sunday in relation to three counts of sexually assaulting a child in March, according to the Bryan Police Department.

John Earl Maxey, 36, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to police.

On March 24, police said that officers responded to a report from Baylor Scott and White emergency room in College Station calling in a report that a 6-year-old girl had told hospital staff she had been sexually assaulted.

Officers said they conducted an interview with the reporting hospital staff, the victim and the mother of the victim, who was known to the alleged attacker.

Maxey was contacted by police in early April but never appeared for questioning by police, officers said.

On April 12, police requested an arrest warrant for Maxey and he was apprehended on Sunday.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of life.

Maxey is being held under a $302,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.