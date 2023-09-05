A Bryan man was arrested Monday evening after breaking into the home of his child’s mother and assaulting both the mother and her boyfriend, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Angel Torres, 27, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, according to Brazos County jail records.

At around 6:27 p.m. Monday, police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of Turkey Creek Road in Bryan.

Upon arriving at the scene and interviewing the defendants, officers said they learned that Torres had allegedly entered the residence without permission while the defendants were in bed and began assaulting them.

According to police, the defendants said Torres committed the assault because he did not want the male defendant to stay with the female defendant.

Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Torres is currently being held under a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

According to jail records, Torres has not been charged with assault at the time of publication.