A Bryan man was arrested July 7 for allegedly robbing a family’s home at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office released Tuesday.

Arnoldo Romero, 25, is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, a prior warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a prior warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

Police said that on June 29 officers received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of Redwood Circle in Bryan.

According to police, the reporting party said they had been confronted by three men in masks armed with firearms. Officers said the suspects then forced the reporting party into their home where their wife and children were and that one of the suspects struck one of the residents in the eye before taking an unknown amount of money from the victims.

On July 14, police said they arrested Romero after conducting a search warrant of Romero’s residence during which they found multiple weapons hidden throughout the home.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony with a prior felony conviction and has a maximum sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Romero is being held under a $350,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.