A Bryan man was arrested Sunday for a third DWI after officers witnessed him going 18 mph over the speed limit, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Jason David Gandy, 48, was charged with driving while intoxicated for a third time or more and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers said they observed a black GMC Sierra traveling at 73 mph southeast on North Earl Rudder Freeway where the speed limit was 55 mph.

Police said the officer then followed the vehicle before pulling it over and observing that the driver, Grandy, had signs of being intoxicated.

Grandy then failed a field sobriety test, according to police, and was taken into custody.

Officers then said they searched the vehicle during which a Glock 44 was found in the front driver’s side.

Driving while intoxicated for a third time is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Grandy is being held under a $12,000 bond.