A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday concerning an alleged burglary that took place Saturday, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Michael Wesley Christian, 40, was charged with burglary of a habitation after police said he had entered someone’s unlocked house, slept on their couch and stole several items.

According to police, officers received a report from two roommates stating that Christian had entered their home at around 6 a.m. Saturday and woke up one of the roommates.

At around 10:30 a.m., the roommates realized that Christian, who was at that point asleep on the couch, was not a friend of any of them and so they asked him to leave, police said. Once Christian left, officers said the residents realized several items were missing, including jewelry, a money clip and keys to a car. Police also said that the residents found a backpack that Christian had left full of items taken from their home.

On Tuesday, police said they made contact with Christian who admitted to entering the unlocked apartment but told officers he had left all the items behind after he decided not to steal them.

Officers said no stolen items were found on him but that he was placed under arrest since the reportedly stolen items had still not been located.

Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Christian is being held under a $20,315 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.