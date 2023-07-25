The Brazos County Commissioners Court took action on 40 items Tuesday, including issuing a countywide burn ban, presenting a proclamation to a local private social service agency and passing two resolutions regarding state-wide legal settlements.

In a unanimous vote, the court enacted a three-month burn ban which went into effect immediately and limits the types of burns that are allowed to be conducted within Brazos County until Oct. 25 . This makes Brazos County the 11th county in the region to enter a burn ban due to abnormally dry weather conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System website.

Jason Ware, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, addressed the court before the vote and recommended enacting a burn ban.

“The winds are picking up and we have what we call dry heat in the area,” he said. “Here relative humidity is going down and all that equals extreme fire behavior. So your control burn can get out of hand pretty quickly and cause problems for your firefighters.”

With surrounding counties also enacting burn bans, Ware said it would be proactive to begin one imminently in case conditions worsen.

“Right now, the U.S. Drought Monitor is showing Brazos County to be in the abnormally dry category with moderate drought just to our west,” he said. “With no rainfall or drought-busting rainfall in the forecast, the four volunteer chiefs are recommending a burn ban at this time.”

After Ware finished speaking, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and Precinct 4 Commissioner Wanda J. Watson both said the ban was desperately needed.

“I think when you get the four volunteer firefighters wanting one, there’s no question about it,” Berry said.

“Having been traveling, you see [dry grass] all up and down the highway and in other locations,” Watson said.

Twin City Missions receives service proclamation

As one of the first items on the agenda, the court voted unanimously to recognize Twin City Mission’s 60th anniversary of its service, efforts and accomplishments in working with Brazos Valley’s most vulnerable citizens.

County Judge Duane Peters presented the award and read the proclamation to several of the organization members who were present at the event.

“Twin City Mission has evolved to offer a comprehensive range of programming to those in need through programs addressing homelessness, violence, abuse, family conflicts and crisis,” Peters said. “Twin City Mission will continue to seek to restore a person’s minimum and physical health, rebuild a sense of dignity and prepare them to meet the challenges they will face in the future.”

Peters then handed the proclamation to Twin City Mission CEO Dorothy Nevill who said she was looking forward to celebrating the anniversary Aug. 12.

“We are very excited and thankful for the community support that we have been receiving over the past 60 years,” she said. “Unfortunately, the services that we offer are still needed and will continue to be needed throughout the community but we’re here to provide those services with your support. Thank you so much.”

Settlement with Volkswagen

The court also voted unanimously to settle the county’s claim against Volkswagen as part of the Clean Diesel Litigation.

The county will receive $75,000 of Harris County’s potential share of the settlement proceeds in return for Brazos County dropping its claims, according to the resolution posted on the commissioners court’s agenda.

The lawsuit originates from Volkswagen’s 2015 discloser that it had used software to evade emissions requirements and also misled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency which had been investigating the company since 2014, according to Reuters.

At the time of publication, Brazos County General Counsel Bruce Erratt was not available for comment as to where the $75,000 funds would eventually end up.

Court approves opioid settlement

The court also approved another resolution regarding another national controversy and subsequent lawsuit.

All four commissioners voted in favor of approving the proposed statewide opioid settlement against Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. The resolution claims that the companies’ alleged misconduct regarding opioid prescription has resulted and will continue to result in significant financial costs for the county due to the resulting opioid epidemic, according to documents attached to the court’s online agenda.

The resolution also states that “there is a substantial need for repayment of past opioid-related expenditures and payment to help abate current and future opioid-related harms in and about Brazos County.”

If the statewide settlement goes through, it is currently unclear how much money Brazos County would receive.