A suspect was arrested Friday after he was allegedly found driving a car without the permission of the owner, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The suspect, who is a minor, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle along with seven other charges, officers said.

At around 2:30 p.m. July 7, police said that an officer attempted to stop a red Altima in the 1100 block of Finfeather Road after the driver, later identified as the suspect, failed to yield at a stop sign and almost caused an accident.

The suspect began accelerating away at 70 to 80 mph, according to police. During the pursuit, police said the suspect made a U-turn into the grass on the side of the road and began heading westbound on Bittle Lane.

Police said the officer caught up to the suspect at the intersection of Bittle Lane and Groesbeck Street where the Altima had collided with a Silverado before ending up in a ditch.

Witnesses told the officer that the suspect had continued westbound in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane on foot before tripping, falling and subsequently being placed in custody, according to police.

The suspect has been charged with evading arrest and detention, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies that each carry a maximum sentence of two years and a fine of up to $10,000.

The suspect is being held under a $68,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.