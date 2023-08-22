After sweeping College Station High School for several hours, the College Station Police Department announced via X (formally Twitter) at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday that the building was all cleared of a bomb threat reported earlier in the day.

At around 10:50 a.m., the College Station Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at College Station High School, according to CSPD Public Information Officer David Simmons.

“We notified the school resource deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and then we came and evacuated the school,” Simmons said. “Then we contacted the Texas A&M Police Department; they have bomb-sniffing canine dogs. Their team showed up as well as our SWAT team.”

At 11:38 a.m., College Station ISD released a statement saying it had been made aware of an anonymous bomb threat and that all students and faculty had been evacuated from the building.

In the event that students would need to be moved off campus, Simmons said they had buses on standby.

“We had a reunification zone semi-planned with buses already staged back here at Victoria and Fitch,” he said. “CSISD made the decision not to bus students off of campus right now, but we had them on standby just in case there was potentially anything that was suspicious.”

At 11:50 a.m., CSISD released another statement saying that students would not be transported to an alternate site as officers continued to sweep the building.

At 12:30 p.m, CSISD officials released a third statement saying several sections of the building had been cleared and that students were being moved back inside.

“CSPD has cleared the gyms and adjacent areas and are allowing us to move students back into those areas while the rest of the building is being cleared,” the statement said. “We are working to clear the cafeteria in order to serve students lunch. Please continue to avoid the area.”

As of early afternoon, Simmons said that officers were double-checking everything.

“SWAT teams and canines are still kind of going through just a little bit doing secondary sweeps,” he said. “So, from there, students should be able to go into class.”

At the time of publication, Simmons said he was not able to comment on whether a suspect has been identified.

At least four other school bomb threats were reported across Texas on Tuesday, according to various local news outlets.

The other locations included two campuses in Conroe, a high school in Odessa, a high school in Canyon, outside of Amarillo, and a high school in Cleburne.