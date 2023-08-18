A Northgate bar is at the center of two lawsuits, a police report and three arrest warrants that outline reports of staff assaulting patrons, including multiple accounts of bouncers pushing patrons down staircases.

The lawsuits and police report cite six instances of alleged assault by bouncers that took place at the 12 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at 209 University Drive in College Station, from 2021-22. Three bouncers were ultimately arrested as a result in July 2023, according to Brazos County Jail records.

The first lawsuit against the bar was filed on Jan. 1, 2023, by Josh and Rick Davis of Rick Davis & Associates on behalf of three plaintiffs, Prathirath Polepally, Jack Aguirre and Nikolas Valicek. The lawsuit alleges that each of the plaintiffs was physically assaulted by bouncers on three separate occasions. The defendants of this first lawsuit are 12 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, its parent company Aquarium of Northgate INC as well as the two owners, Richard Burkett and Frank Hageal.

The second lawsuit was filed on June 16, 2023, by Arash Karimi of the Daniel Stark P.C. law firm on behalf of one plaintiff, Robert Springfield and claims that Springfield also was assaulted by bar staff. The original filing only lists one defendant, Hageal.

On July 7, 2023, this second lawsuit was filed again but this time against The Aquarium of Northgate Inc. Four days later, the suit against Hageal was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Springfield’s claims would proceed only against the company.

A June 2, 2023, probable cause report from the College Station Police Department also describes two more instances of alleged assault at the hands of bouncers that took place on Sept. 16, 2022. In the report, police identify three bouncers, Dalton Lee Richardson, Aaron Frank Joseph Cash and Carson David Tauch.

The Eagle reached out to the Aquarium of Northgate and 12 Rooftop Bar & Lounge multiple times but was unable to speak with the owners before publication.

In an audio recording taken of owner Burkett, he acknowledges having taken down security cameras around one of the staircases so police would stop asking him for video footage. The source who provided the audio asked to remain anonymous due to fear of physical retribution if their name was shared publicly.

“They kept asking to see the footage and I’m like, ‘[expletive] off cops,’” Burkett said in the recording. “I got rid of [expletive] everything. I have no [expletive] cameras anywhere.”

Burkett went on to say he was glad there was no camera to capture one incident of a person falling down the stairs.

“So, that guy falling down the stairs, thank God that we weren’t videotaping that guy falling down the stairs,” he said in the recording.

In the audio, Burkett then insinuates in a conversation with another person that the man falling down the stairs was not an accident.

“If someone is going to fall down the stairs, they’re going to fall down the stairs, you know what I mean,” he said in the audio. “But if he ‘falls down the stairs’ ... ”

“Wink, wink? Are you saying wink, wink?” another person in the audio asks.

“Yeah, if my guys are tussling with them,” Burkett said.

The incidents began on Jan. 16, 2021, according to the first lawsuit, when plaintiff Prathirathath “Sai” Polepally was visiting friends at 12 Rooftop Bar & Lounge and bouncers allegedly physically assaulted him and his friend without providing any justification.

“I noticed my buddy, while we were standing at the bar, one of the employees, or bouncers, grabbed him by his neck from the back and dragged him out,” said Polepally, a student at the University of Houston at the time. “I had kind of asked what was going on, why he was getting kicked out, and I didn’t really get an answer. … So, I was like, that’s fine I’m not demanding an answer or anything, we can just go somewhere else.”

After re-entering the bar for several minutes to round up the rest of his group and inform them why they were leaving, Polepally said in an interview with The Eagle that he was “body slammed” by one of the bouncers as he left the bar.

“The last thing I remember was we were walking out as a group,” he said. “Then the next thing I know, I wake up on the sidewalk outside of the bar. I regained consciousness on the sidewalk after I got my body slammed. … I tried to get up and I just had this terrible shoulder pain in my left shoulder right below my neck.”

The next morning, Polepally went to Brazos Valley Urgent Care where he said he learned his left collarbone was broken. He believes the bouncer had no reason to kick him out.

“[The bouncer’s] justification was that I was leaving the bar with a drink in my hand and then that gave him the right to put me over his shoulder and then slam me onto the ground,” Polepally said. “I didn’t have a drink in my hand.”

The next alleged incident took place on Sept. 23, 2021, when plaintiff Robert Matthew Springfield was assaulted by two of the bar’s bouncers, put in a headlock and thrown to the ground where he lost consciousness, according to the second lawsuit.

According to Springfield’s lawyer, Springfield was unavailable for immediate comment.

According to the first lawsuit, the third assault occurred in March 2022 when Jack Aguirre, a then-graduate student at Texas A&M University, was pushed down the staircase at the bar.

In an interview with The Eagle, Aguirre said he had been to 12 Rooftop Bar & Lounge multiple times before as part of Latin Night, an event put on by A&M student organizations Sigma Lambda Beta and the Latinx Community and Advocacy Association, and had never witnessed or been a part of any confrontation with the bar’s staff.

“After I finished one of my classes, I decided to go there with my same friends; it seemed like a usual night for us,” Aguirre said. “I bought two to three drinks. I don’t remember the exact number. …

“I remember I was dancing with one of my friends, who was a girl, and one of the bouncers just grabbed my shoulder out of nowhere and then he just started pushing me away and I remember asking him, ‘Oh, what are you doing?’ and he told me, ‘You’re getting kicked out.’”

Aguirre said that as he continued to be shoved toward the door, the bouncer would not give him a clear answer for why he was being ejected. He said he was then pushed down an interior staircase.

“Once we got to the main entrance, he just shoved me down the long flight of stairs,” Aguirre said. “I hit my leg, my ankles, my back, my head and I ended up breaking my arm. … I noticed that everyone was in sort of shock, even the other bouncers.”

Pavlicek, the sixth alleged victim in chronological order and third plaintiff of the first lawsuit, also was pushed down a staircase by bouncers on Nov. 5, 2022, according to the same lawsuit. He would later go to Integrity Urgent Care in College Station where it would be confirmed that he had suffered a concussion, according to the lawsuit.

According to Pavlicek, he was pushed down the back outdoor staircase as he and a friend attempted to enter the bar after believing the bouncers had cleared them.

“I think [there were] three or four bouncers kind of out the door and around the door and we thought we were good to go in,” Pavlicek said in an interview. “We were waiting, clearly they’re already doing something, and we thought we were good to go in.”

When Pavlicek and his friend entered, however, he said they were confronted, and the bouncers quickly became violent.

“So, we started to walk in and one of them just grabbed me and pushed me,” he said. “I got punched in the face, like right in the jaw, kind of below my ear. I got pushed onto the metal stairs and I was just trying to grab at the railings to stop myself from falling but I couldn’t.”

Police officers arrived shortly afterward, Pavlicek said, but he did not remember them talking to the bouncers. He claimed police told him this was not the first time something like this had happened at 12 Rooftop.

“I do remember [the cops] saying that night, ‘We’ve had the same thing happen in the past couple of weeks or months,’” he said.

The remaining two instances took place on Sept. 9, 2022, according to a probable cause statement by the College Station Police Department.

According to the police report, two separate groups of people, each shepherding an injured friend, met at around 1:10 a.m. at Northgate.

Believing the two groups might have just been in a fight or about to start another, the report says officers stopped one of the injured individuals as the other group hurried away.

The injured person was identified as Fernando Carlos, according to the report, and his face was described as bruised, swelling and bloody.

According to the police report, Carlos told officers that an employee of 12 Rooftop had thrown him down the metal stairs on the back side of the bar and beat him after the employees had confronted Carlos’ friend.

Carlos’ friends corroborated the story, police said in the report, and told officers that bar staff had fought with Carlos and the other victim, Fernando Javier-Sosa, even though the friends said they never saw Carlos throw any punches.

The report says officers then made contact with Javier-Sosa, who police also described as bruised and swollen with one of his front teeth broken in half.

According to the report, Javier-Sosa said that he was kicked and punched by two bouncers before being thrown down the stairs. Javier-Sosa was again thrown down the stairs after he attempted to climb back up them to retrieve Carlos, who was allegedly being choked and beaten by the bouncers.

The report says that at 2:30 a.m., officers returned to 12 Rooftop where they interviewed the involved bouncers identified as Dalton Lee Richardson, Aaron Frank Joseph Cash and Carson David Tauch.

After speaking with them, the report says all three bouncers admitted to being involved in the altercation but did not fully admit to the severity that the victims had described.

On July 11, 2023, Cash was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records. He was released the same day on a $4,000 bond.

On July 13, 2023, Richardson was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records. He was released a day later on a $5,000 bond.

About a week later, on July 20, 2023, Tauch was arrested on two warrants and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

Joe Heard of Heard & Medack, the attorney representing the Aquarium of Northgate in the second lawsuit, said he believed he has a strong defense for his client.

“We have a meritorious defense and we’ll defend it,” he said.

Wayne T. Rife, the local general counsel for the Aquarium of Northgate, declined to comment regarding the lawsuit filed on behalf of Polepally, Aguirre and Pavlicek.

Attorney Craig Greaves, who is representing bouncers Richardson and Cash, said that his clients are innocent until proven guilty.

“Just because you’re arrested for something doesn’t mean you’re guilty of it,” he said.

Tauch, the third bouncer charged with two counts of assault, does not appear to have a defense lawyer at this time, according to online court records.