Lt. Bobby Richardson has been promoted to assistant chief of police for the Texas A&M University Police Department.

According to a UPD press release, Richardson has served the department for 28 years and has previously held positions in the department's field operations and support services division. In his new role, he will be responsible for the support services division which covers communication, evidence and property, information technology, special operations, records personnel, and recruiting and training.

Richardson has received the UPD’s officer of the year and life saving awards and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving officer of the year award.

Richardson is a class of 1995 Texas A&M graduate with bachelor of science and master of education degrees, according to a press release.