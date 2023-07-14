Four suspects were arrested Friday on warrants related to aggravated robbery while one still remains at large, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnoldo Romero, 25, and Jeffrey Neblett, 24, were arrested on active warrants for aggravated robbery, the sheriff’s office said. Two other suspects, Rafael Romero, 29, and Byron Briggs, 43, were also arrested for possessing illegal drugs during the operation.

The sheriff’s office said the warrants were served at Mervin’s Run, Bittle Lane and Cunningham Lane with assistance from the College Station Police Department and Texas A&M Police Department.

The operation resulted from intelligence gathered by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bryan Police and the sheriff’s office.

Officers said that four firearms and large amounts of narcotics also were found during the execution of a search warrant.

Arnoldo and Jeffrey are both being held under bonds of $75,000 respectively, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Rafael is charged with possession of marijuana and is being held under a $2,000 bond, according to the Brazos County Jail. Briggs was arrested by DPS and further bond information is unavailable at the time of publication.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and asks that anyone with information on Darryeic Jackson, 19, should contact crime stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.