Three suspects, all of whom are minors, were arrested Monday after the Bryan Police Department said the minors had allegedly broken into five vehicles and attempted to break into seven others.

One suspect was arrested for 12 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a firearm and evading arrest/detention, officers said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of three minors breaking into a vehicle in the 200 block of South Hutchins Street just before 5 a.m. Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said the minors ran away and continued to run after police identified themselves multiple times.

After apprehending the suspects, officers said they found three firearms, $449 in cash and the wallet of one of the victims.

Police said that after searching the area they found five vehicles that had been burglarized, all of which had been left unlocked.

Security camera footage also showed that seven other vehicles had been checked to see if they were left unlocked, officers said.

Burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest are Class A misdemeanors with a fine of no more than $4,000 and jail time of up to a year.

Unlawful carry of a firearm is a Class A misdemeanor and carries a fine of no more than $500.

One of the suspects is currently being held under a $92,000 bond while the other two minors are not currently listed as being in custody, according to Brazos County Jail records.