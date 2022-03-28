Woman facing third driving while intoxicated charge after weekend arrest

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Bryan police arrested Carlianne Swint late Sunday after responding to a report of a vehicle driving through yards. Officers said in an arrest report that Swint's car crashed into a parked vehicle on Dodge Street.

Officers observed signs of intoxication, and Swint admitted to drinking whiskey and beer at a Bryan bar, the report states.

Swint has two Bexar County convictions for driving while intoxicated from 2014, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A bail amount had not been set Monday morning.