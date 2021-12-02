 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman facing fourth DWI charge
0 comments

Woman facing fourth DWI charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Alabama woman with three driving while intoxicated convictions was in the Brazos County Jail on another DWI charge Thursday after police said she caused a vehicle accident in Bryan.

Racheal Louise Williams-Ford

Racheal Louise Williams-Ford

Authorities said in an arrest report that an officer who responded to the accident Wednesday evening noticed Rachael Louise Williams-Ford showing signs of intoxication.

Officials said a car was sitting at a red light when it was hit from behind by the vehicle driven by Williams-Ford.

Williams-Ford, 43, admitted she had been drinking prior to the accident, according to the police report.

She has two convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County from 2018 and another from 2010 in Florida, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert