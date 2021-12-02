Woman facing fourth DWI charge

An Alabama woman with three driving while intoxicated convictions was in the Brazos County Jail on another DWI charge Thursday after police said she caused a vehicle accident in Bryan.

Authorities said in an arrest report that an officer who responded to the accident Wednesday evening noticed Rachael Louise Williams-Ford showing signs of intoxication.

Officials said a car was sitting at a red light when it was hit from behind by the vehicle driven by Williams-Ford.

Williams-Ford, 43, admitted she had been drinking prior to the accident, according to the police report.

She has two convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County from 2018 and another from 2010 in Florida, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.