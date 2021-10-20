Woman charged with driving while intoxicated for fourth time

A 40-year-old Brenham woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth time.

Authorities said a Bryan police officer responded to Sandy Point Road early Wednesday after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Lacreshia Reliford and reported finding an open container of beer on the floor and an infant in the back seat.

Officials said Reliford admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2006 and 2012 in Brazos County and again in 2013 in Burleson County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated third or more could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A bail amount had not been set for Reliford as of early Wednesday afternoon.