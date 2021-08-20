Woman arrested in Bryan on two felony drug charges

A woman was arrested on a felony drug charge during a traffic stop in Bryan on Thursday afternoon.

According to the probable cause statement, Stephanie Reyes, 36, was pulled over on Texas 21 by a Brazos County deputy sheriff after verifying Reyes had an expired driver’s license.

The report said the deputy noticed a tube of clear caulk in Reyes’ car. The deputy asked if Reyes had ever been in trouble with law enforcement. Reyes responded that she was on bond for “dope and theft,” according to the report.

Another deputy arrived with a K9 officer and advised there was probable cause to search the vehicle. The report said officers found the caulk tube in Reyes’ purse that contained two plastic bags which contained methamphetamine, which was later weighed at 16.5 grams. Officers also found several pills, which included MDMA, and $680 in cash, according to the report. A small digital scale with methamphetamine residue was also found, the report states.

Reyes was arrested on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, which is a state jail felony. On Friday, Reyes was in jail with a bail of $75,000.