Woman arrested after ramming into vehicle with children aboard

A Bryan woman was arrested Monday morning for child endangerment after running her vehicle into her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle that had children aboard, Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Marsela DeLuna, 28, was charged with endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, and assault family violence. As of Tuesday afternoon, DeLuna was being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff’s officials said a deputy responded to a call from DeLuna at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday after she wanted to report a civil matter about child custody. DeLuna told the deputy that her ex-boyfriend called her earlier to ask her to pick up her children from his house.

DeLuna's ex-boyfriend told the deputy that when he left his house, he saw DeLuna, but drove past her and ignored her phone calls. The deputy was told DeLuna “rammed” into the back of his vehicle and struck the side of it when she tried to pass him, which caused damage to his mirror. The deputy said the ex-boyfriend told them he and DeLuna were driving at about 35 mph.

According to sherriff's officials, DeLuna admitted to the claims made by her ex-boyfriend.