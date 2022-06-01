Woman arrested after making herself at home following burglary

A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday night after she and a second suspect broke into an apartment where they proceeded to do their laundry and cook themselves food.

Vanessa Ashford, 34, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary report on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Harvey Road where a coworker of the resident had discovered the apartment to be locked from the inside. Police said that while waiting for the owner of the property to arrive, Ashford was seen exiting a rear window of the building where she was immediately detained. The resident of the property told police that no one had been given permission to enter, officers said.

Officers said that after being read her Miranda rights, Ashford confessed to entering the residence on Monday around 8 a.m., after finding the door unlocked, with another individual, who told Ashford that he was a friend of the resident. After entering the apartment, Ashford used the resident’s laundry detergent, while the second suspect prepared fries in the apartment owner’s air fryer, which Ashford also consumed, police said. Officers said Ashford also admitted to staying at the apartment Monday night.

According to officers, during this time Ashford allowed the second suspect to steal property, including a recliner and bedroom set. The second suspect has not yet been named and has yet to be taken into custody.

According to Brazos Valley Jail records, Ashford was still being held on a $15,000 bond early Wednesday morning.